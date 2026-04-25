Prime Video Releases Trailer for ‘Off Campus’

Prime Video’s hottest new drama is almost here.

The streamer has released the trailer for Off Campus, based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Elle Kennedy.

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The college soap follows “an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood,” per Amazon. “Season 1 follows the sexy and fun ‘opposites attract’ romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.”

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Off Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli as Hannah and Garrett, respectively, as well as Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, and Stephen Kalyn. Creator Louisa Levy serves as the co-showrunner and executive produces alongside Gina Fattore. Additional EPs include Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman for Temple Hill, Lenna Billings of Billings Productions, and Neal Flaherty.

While all episodes of the first season of Off Campus will drop on May 13, Prime Video has already handed out good news. The series was renewed for Season 2 in February. The first season is based on the first novel in the series, The Deal, but as of now, it’s unknown if Season 2 will follow the book order or stray.

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“Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season. Set against the high-intensity world of college hockey, the series explores deeply personal journeys and is brought to life by a tremendously talented cast whose chemistry and authenticity make every moment feel real. We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation, and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”

Off Campus was first announced in 2024, so the wait has been a long one. Luckily, it’s finally almost over. The excitement among the fans has definitely been building, and especially following last year’s hit hockey drama Heated Rivalry, viewers are itching for more, even if they’re not the same. All episodes of Off Campus’ first season premiere on May 13 on Prime Video.