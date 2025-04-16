3 Stars Cast in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ — Including a ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member

The Lincoln Lawyer’s cast is expanding for the upcoming season.

Netflix renewed the legal drama for Season 4 in January, with production kicking off in February.

The upcoming season will be based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly’s series of the same name, The Law of Innocence. The Season 3 finale saw Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller finding a dead body in his car and the police catching him. Along with Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yay DaCosta. Now, three more have been added to the guest cast, including a Real Housewives star, according to Deadline.

Kyle Richards

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 21205 — Pictured: Kyle Richards — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards is going from reality to acting. She will be playing Celeste, “described as Beverly Hills fabulous.” She comes to Haller & Associates to hire Newton’s Lorna Crane as a defense attorney after being referred by a previous client.

Richards is currently the last remaining original cast member on RHOBH, but she actually got her start in acting. As a child, she appeared in Police Woman, Escape to Witch Mountain, Little House on the Prairie, Police Story. Other credits include Down to Earth, ER, Beverly Hills, 90210, Halloween, 7th Heaven, CSI, Days of Our Lives, and Halloween Ends. On the reality side, she’s appeared on Buying Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Celebrity Family Feud, The New Celebrity Apprentice, and FabLife, among others.

Jason Butler Harner

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Jason Butler Harner is set to portray Detective Drucker, a seasoned Robbery Homicide detective with many years of investigations under his belt. “He proves to be an especially determined adversary for Mickey.”

Butler Harner is best known for his role as Roy Petty on Netflix’s Ozark, as well as Detective Les Zoeller on the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters in 2024. Other credits include Clipped, Sugar, The Edge of Everything, Rabbit Hole, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead, Elevate, and Next.

Scott Lawrence

(Disney/Brian Roedel) SCOTT LAWRENCE

Last but certainly not least, Scott Lawrence will play Judge Stone, a former prosecutor known “for his prickly attitude and tough sentencing. He is intimidating and impatient, but ultimately, his rulings seek to treat both sides equally.”

Lawrence most recently appeared in Hulu’s hit new show Paradise and can also be seen in S.W.A.T., Sugar, NCIS, The Goldbergs, Home Before Dark, The Neighborhood, Stuber, Suits, and Spark, to name a few.