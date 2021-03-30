‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Hulu Releases First Photos From Season 4

With just a month to go before Hulu returns fans to the world of Gilead, the streamer on Tuesday released the first photos from The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. Set to premiere on April 28, the new batch of episodes, 10 in total, will pick up in the aftermath of the Season 3 cliffhanger, which found June leading a mission to extract dozens of children from Gilead and to the safety of Canada and her life hanging in the balance after she was shot.

Per Hulu, the official synopsis for the season reads: "In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships." Now with just weeks to go until the season premieres to much fan anticipation, Hulu is continuing to give fans first-looks at the upcoming season.

After unveiling a trailer back in February, the streamer on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for the season on Tuesday, which finds June being labeled "public enemy No. 1." Hulu also released the very first images of the season, along with episode synopsis, giving fans their best look yet at what they can expect when The Handmaid’s Tale returns in late April. Keep scrolling to see the photos.