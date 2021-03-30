‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Hulu Releases First Photos From Season 4
With just a month to go before Hulu returns fans to the world of Gilead, the streamer on Tuesday released the first photos from The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. Set to premiere on April 28, the new batch of episodes, 10 in total, will pick up in the aftermath of the Season 3 cliffhanger, which found June leading a mission to extract dozens of children from Gilead and to the safety of Canada and her life hanging in the balance after she was shot.
Per Hulu, the official synopsis for the season reads: "In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships." Now with just weeks to go until the season premieres to much fan anticipation, Hulu is continuing to give fans first-looks at the upcoming season.
After unveiling a trailer back in February, the streamer on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for the season on Tuesday, which finds June being labeled "public enemy No. 1." Hulu also released the very first images of the season, along with episode synopsis, giving fans their best look yet at what they can expect when The Handmaid’s Tale returns in late April. Keep scrolling to see the photos.
Titled "Pigs," the Season 4 premiere will find an injured June and the fugitive Handmaids on the run, eventually finding "refuge at a farm, where the 14-year-old Wife nurses June back to health. June restores her role as the women's leader. In Gilead, an imprisoned Lawrence tries to avoid a death sentence, and Aunt Lydia reels from the loss of 86 children on Angels' Flight. The combative Waterfords, in custody in Toronto, learn of June's feat."
Based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 has been a long one in the making. Production on the season initially got underway in Canada last March, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt, causing a delay in the Season 4 premiere. The delay has only furthered the excitement of fans, who, throughout the wait for the new season, have gone wild with theories.
In Episode 2, "Nightmare," "June plots her revenge at the local Jezebels, before she and the Handmaid's plan to leave the farm for the next safe house. In Toronto, Moira deals with the fallout of June's choices, and Serena and Fred are bound together by a miracle."
Along with Moss, The Handmaid's Tale stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. Season 4 is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.
The third episode, titled "The Crossing," will find June, "captured by Gilead," facing a "vengeful Aunt Lydia" and enduring "a torturuous interrogation. Nick and Lawrence collaborate to produce June. In Toronto, Luke struggles with how to help June and Hannah."
The 10-episode fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale is set to debut on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!