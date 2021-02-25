'The Handmaid's Tale' Returns for Season 4 With Explosive New Trailer, Premiere Date

✖

More than a year after Season 3 came to an end, Hulu is finally taking viewers back to Gilead, where the resistance is rising. On Thursday, the streaming company confirmed that The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, April 28. The news was shared alongside the first trailer for the season, which will consist of 10 episodes and pick up following the explosive events of the Season 3 finale, which saw Elisabeth Moss' June being carried off by her fellow handmaids after being shot.

The minute-long trailer for the upcoming season kicked off by bringing viewers straight into the resistance, with a voice coming on over the radio stating, "You are tuned to Radio Free America. No. 1 source for news of the resistance." Images of June, still in her handmaid uniform, riding in a truck with a man holding a gun splash across the screen, confirming her survival. As images of handmaid's carrying June and armed men in black, walk through streets alongside a tank play, a woman’s voice can be heard detailing the strength of the resistance: "Global sanctions on Gilead are mounting as the latest wave of violence continues. No matter where the war finds you today, just remember: We are still here."

After glimpses of Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) being escorted by two people and of Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) standing on a bridge play, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) appears on the screen, stating, "She's out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation. Find and bring her to me." The trailer ends with June declaring, "We don't hide. We fight," before another voiceover of her saying, "My name is June Osborne. I am a citizen of the United States."

Season 4 has been a long time in the making. After Season 3 concluded in August 2020, filming on Season 4 began in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic halted much of life across the globe. As a result, Hulu suspended production on the new batch of episodes, leaving the season premiere in limbo. The streamer gave fans their first look at the upcoming season over the summer, confirming that Season 4 would drop sometime in 2021.

Created by Bruce Miller and based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale debuted on Hulu in 2017. The first seasons followed June's journey into becoming Offred in a dystopian future in which a totalitarian society, Gilead, subjects fertile women, "handmaids," into child-bearing servitude. The following seasons followed her efforts to escape and the beginnings of the resistance, threatening to upend life in Gilead. The series has raked in numerous award nominations and wins.

The 10-episode fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale is set to debut on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28. Hulu announced in 2019 an adaptation of The Testaments, Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!