'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Trailer Revealed

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is coming back with a vengeance. The Emmy-winning Hulu series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, returns April 18, as June returns to Gilead as a rebel leader seeking revenge and justice for herself and those whose lives have been destroyed by the ruling class of the totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s classic novel, The Handmaid’s Tale has now moved beyond the scope of the book, which followed Offred (Moss) and her fellow fertile Handmaids as they were oppressed in the Republic of Gilead, serving as reproductive surrogates for the rich and powerful. In Season 4, June moves forward with her quest for revenge, but it "threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships," according to Hulu. Also starring in the series alongside Moss are Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

Oh my. The #HandmaidsTale trailer is here, and...let us prey. Season 4 begins April 28. pic.twitter.com/SS7AbZjwxo — Hulu (@hulu) March 30, 2021

Fans of the series were thrilled to see what was next for June and her allies when the trailer dropped. "This trailer is already the most that has happened in over 3 seasons and it's only 2 mins long," one person tweeted in response. "The season will be insaaaaaaaaaaaane." Another person commented, "I can’t wait, This is going to be so freaking good, Bless be fruit!"

Season 4 of the hit dystopian series had begun in Canada last March when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down. While the upcoming season was originally planned to premiere in Fall 2020, the production delay pushed its debut back to spring. When filming began once again in Canada in December, Hulu announced it had given an early Season 5 renewal to The Handmaid's Tale, promising fans of the show more to come during a time in which so many shows were jettisoned due to coronavirus complications.

The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Miller, along with Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 28 on Hulu.

