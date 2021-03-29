✖

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is just around the corner, and ahead of the highly-anticipated return of the Hulu series, fans think they have unlocked a major clue about the upcoming season. With the countdown to the season premiere officially underway, eagle-eyed viewers tuning into the recently-released Season 4 trailer and doing a re-watch of Season 3 believe Serena Joy Waterford may be pregnant. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3.

The theory largely stems from a scene in Season 3, Episode 11, "Liars." While the episode debuted all the way back in July 2019, a fan recently viewing the episode took note of imagery in the episode that could be pointing to a major plot point in the new season. That viewer, according to a Reddit post and as reported by Express, believes they have "figured out season four." As fans of the series know, in "Liars," Serena and her husband, Commander Fred Waterford, journey towards the border after being contacted by Mark Tuello about Nichole, the biological daughter of June Osbourne and Nick Blaine. The redditor theorizes that "Serena slept with Fred at Tuello's friends house en route - unbeknownst to Fred - to the Canadian border," where they were arrested. The redditor believes that the moment of intimacy may have resulted in Serena becoming pregnant.

"Note the womb imagery with the lamp in the middle," the user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the image in question, showing Serena and Fred sleeping in opposite beds. The viewer theorized that in Season 4, "Serena discovers she's pregnant, giving Gilead massive political leverage. Despite their crimes, in a post-fertility crisis ridden world, separating a mother from a child is a massive moral/politically charged/religiously insensitive PR nightmare. Remember that Gilead would look weak if the Waterfords were tried and kept as prisoners. They need the Waterfords back to maintain status quo." Many other fans seem to be buying into the theory, which seems to have gained more backing thanks to the Season 4 trailer, in which Serena only made a brief appearance.

Serena's desire to have a child has been well documented on the series, and the actress behind the character, Yvonne Strahovski, opened up about that when speaking with Katie Couric amid Season 3's airing on Hulu. Speaking on Serena's desperation for motherhood, Strahovski, who at the time had just welcomed her first child, explained, "I think motherhood in my real life has solidified for me just how badly Serena wants this baby." The actress said that "in having a child you realize that you will do anything for it and Serena believes that Nicole is her baby and so she will do anything for her baby."

Fans will ultimately have to wait a few more weeks to find out if Serena is pregnant. The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28. Don't already have a Hulu subscription? You can sign up for one by clicking here, giving you access to all of the streamer's best titles like The Handmaid's Tale! The season will consist of 10 episodes. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.