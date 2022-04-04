‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The Flight Attendant is serving up a quadruple dose of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden in the Season 2 trailer for the HBO Max dramedy released Tuesday ahead of the April 21 premiere. In the sophomore season, Cuoco’s Cassie is living her “best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the show’s official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

As Cassie fears that someone is pretending to be her in an attempt to sabotage this new life she’s building, the character comes face to face with her three doubles in her “mind palace,” the same place she conferred with her late hookup Alex Sokolov last season. “What the f-?” Cassie says upon seeing the first version of herself, asking, “Uh, who are you?” One of the other Cassies, rocking a giant diamond ring on her left hand, answers with a smirk, “I’m you, silly! If you made better choices.”

https://youtu.be/P8sEO07n7wg

While Cassie handles that roller coaster ride, she’s also trying to navigate her sobriety, and coming clean to her friends about her work for the CIA. That, plus a revelation that Megan (Rosie Perez) is on the run from the North Koreans after a bounty was put on her head and a family reunion with her mom. “I’m one tiny accident away from a complete collapse,” Cassie warns in the trailer.

Returning alongside Cuoco for Season 2 are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season will also introduce new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, and recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant was released to critical acclaim, netting nine Emmy nominations including for comedy, writing, directing, lead actress for Cuoco and supporting actress for Perez. At the end of the night, the show walked away with a win for Best Original Main Title Theme Music. The Flight Attendant Season 2 premieres Thursday, April 21 with the first two episodes on HBO Max. Following the premiere, subsequent episodes will drop weekly.