Kaley Cuoco Has Big Update on ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will soon be flying to TV screens. Series star Kaley Cuoco provided fans with an exciting update, the actress revealing in a Saturday, Feb. 19 social media post that after many months of hard work, production on the hit HBO Max comedy-drama series’ second season has officially wrapped.

Cuoco, who stars as Cassie Bowden, made the announcement alongside a series of behind-the-scenes images and videos, including one clip in which it was announced, “that’s the end of The flight Attendant Season 2!” In the caption, the actress shared that Season 2 wrapped after a whirlwind production that included “3 countries , 7 months , mega highs and lows, Covid etc!” Cuoco went on to write, “what a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude. Can’t wait for you to see what we did!” Production on the season began in September 2021, according to previous social media posts from the actress.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco as the titular flight attendant, who wakes up from a hangover in Dubai with a dead man next to her. Instead of telling authorities, Cassie joins her co-workers on the flight back to New York City, where FBI agents want to question her. Since there is no evidence, even Cassie begins to think she might be the man’s murderer.

The series was an instant success, even earning Cuoco a Golden Globes win, and in December 2020, HBO Max officially greenlit Season 2. Season 2 will depart from the source material, as Bohjalian’s novel does not have a sequel. Per the official synopsis from HBO Max, “Season two finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

In addition to Cuoco returning in the titular role, The Flight Attendant Season 2 will also see recurring cast members Zosia Mamet (Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max), and Rosie Perez (Megan) returning. Mo McRae is joining the cast as CIA officer Benjamin Berry, with Callie Hernandez set to star as bounty hunter Gabrielle Diaz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.