Kaley Cuoco Series Adds Huge Movie Star for New Season

Another A-lister has joined the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2: actress Sharon Stone. According to a report by Deadline, Stone has been cast as the mother of main character Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Flight Attendant ahead.

Stone will reportedly have a recurring role in The Flight Attendant Season 2, and even that is more than her character would like to be on the show. Her name is Lisa Bowden, and she “would prefer to stay estranged” from her daughter after everything they have been through together. The show is about Cassie battling her alcoholism and poor impulse control in a job that seems to facilitate them, while her mother will reportedly be the character who is fed up with bailing Cassie out and has no more generosity to spare.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant was framed around a mystery – one of Cassie’s passengers-turned-lovers was murdered and she became an unlikely asset to the law enforcement agents trying to solve the case. It ends with Cassie promising to become sober and turn over a new leaf, which is exactly where Season 2 apparently picks up.

In the new season, fans will find Cassie living in Los Angeles and focusing enthusiastically on her sobriety while continuing to work with the CIA. According to the official synopsis, she will be sent on an overseas assignment and witness a murder, which will then entangle her in yet another international case. The new season is filming now in L.A. and is expected to premiere sometime in the spring of 2022.

In addition to Cuoco and now Stone, the cast of the show includes Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. Other newcomers for Season 2 include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant was a breakout hit when it premiered in the fall of 2020, with a total of 9 Emmy nominations including outstanding comedy series and best lead actress for Cuoco. Sadly, it is one of the many shows heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so fans’ anticipation for the new season is practically overwhelming. There is no premiere date in place just yet, but it is expected sometime in the spring of 2022. The Flight Attendant Season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max.