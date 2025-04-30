‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Joins ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Wednesday’s cast is expanding for the upcoming second season, and a Breakfast Club star has joined the fun.

Variety reports that Anthony Michael Hall has been cast in an undisclosed role for Wednesday Season 2.

The actor joins previously announced new cast members Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. This marks a reunion for Hall and executive producer and director Tim Burton, who worked together on the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family character. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane, and Fred Armisen are also part of the cast.

Per the official logline, in Wednesday Season 2, “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Hall is best known for his breakout roles in the John Hughes-directed films Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science in 1984 and 1985. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for Season 11 from 1985 to 1986, later starring in Out of Bounds, Johnny Be Good, and Edward Scissorhands. On the TV side, he had a notable role in the USA Network sci-fi thriller Dead Zone and can most recently be seen in the third season of the Prime Video hit Reacher. He also previously recurred on Bosch: Legacy and The Goldbergs.

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while Part 2 will come out on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Guest stars for the new season include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suomato, and Lady Gaga. It’s unknown if more details about Anthony Michael Hall’s role will be announced prior to the new season, but there are a lot of mysteries surrounding Wednesday, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s just another secret that won’t be revealed until it premieres. The first season of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.