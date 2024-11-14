Lady Gaga Cast in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Lady Gaga has joined the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, currently filming in Europe, according to Entertainment Weekly. The casting follows the viral success of her 2011 track “Bloody Mary,” which fans paired with Jenna Ortega’s dance sequence from the series.

The scope and nature of Gaga’s role remain undisclosed. Production for the sophomore season commenced in Ireland in late April 2024, with Ortega confirming to Extra in August that four episodes had been completed.

The casting manifests a wish Ortega expressed at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I’m sure Netflix would love that,” she told Variety then. “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

This role adds to Gaga’s expanding acting portfolio, which includes the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, and this year’s Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Her television experience includes a Golden Globe-winning performance in American Horror Story season 5.

The Addams Family-inspired series launched in 2022, following Wednesday Addams through her years as a student and developing psychic. The show’s original cast features Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and Christina Ricci, star of the 1991 Addams Family film.

Season 2 introduces several new performers, including Billie Piper as Capri, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, along with Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Joanna Lumley has been confirmed to play Grandmama Addams following cast discussions at Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event about expanding the Addams family presence, per Deadline.

Beyond her acting commitments, Gaga continues her musical career with her seventh solo album scheduled for February 2025. The project’s lead single, “Disease,” arrived in October, followed by a live version titled “The Antidote” edition. She recently earned two Grammy nominations for “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Discussing her recent work with Entertainment Weekly, Gaga reflected on her artistic journey: “Playing a strung-out girl my whole career was a way for me to split off from my true self, but, it’s all me. Basically, that song says if I was ever going to find joy or happiness in my life, it would probably feel like an accident. Where I was in my life for a long time, I was on a path that was pretty futile because I was so split off from reality. My dedicated fans know this about me, that playing a persona had a price, and it has a price for Lee and her love of Joker. There’s definitely a way that I address that on this record.”