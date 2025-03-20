‘The Boys’ Prequel ‘Vought Rising’ Adds 2 to Cast

As The Boys is preparing to end after its fifth season, prequel series Vought Rising is getting off the ground. Two new actors have joined the new show.

According to Variety, Blue Bloods star Will Hochman has joined the cast, while Deadline reports that Heels’ Elizabeth Posey has also been added to the lineup. The two join previously announced stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who will also serve as executive producers.

Hochman and Posey’s roles in the show have not been revealed, but with production expected to kick off later this year, it shouldn’t be long until more details are released. Set in the 1950s, Vought Rising is described as a “twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought” as well as the “early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” Ackles is set to reprise his role as Soldier Boy, while Cash will once again play Stormfront/Clara Vought.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images // Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24

Hochman can most recently be seen on Blue Bloods as long-lost Reagan cousin Joe Hill, starring in five seasons of the CBS procedural, which ended in December. Other credits include Before, The Greatest Beer Run, and Critical Thinking. He’s set to star in the IFC and Tea Shop Films movie The Cycle with Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan. As for Posey, the actress can be seen in HBO’s hit series Euphoria and Starz’s Heels. She can also be seen in Dreamcatchers, Gully, Resisting Roots, and more.

Vought Rising was first announced last summer by executive producers Paul Grellong and Eric Kripke. Grellong is also set to serve as showrunner. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Kevin Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios produce Vought Rising in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

It’s unknown when Vought Rising could premiere, but fans of The Boys franchise will have plenty to hold them over. Not only is the fifth and final season of the series coming but Season 2 of spinoff Gen V will also be premiering on Prime Video in the near future. It shouldn’t be too long until more details surrounding Vought Rising are released.