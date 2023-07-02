'The Andy Griffith Show' Now Streaming Free, 24/7

While The Andy Griffith Show has been off-air since 1968, the sitcom is now streaming for absolutely free, and it's only on Pluto TV. The '60s series, starring, of course, the late Andy Griffith, is available on the platform, which is a free ad-supported streaming service owned and operated by the Paramount Streaming division of Paramount Global. There are over 250 channels of free TV, with thousands of on-demand movies and shows, and The Andy Griffith Show is one of them.

Although Pluto TV doesn't offer the series in its entirety all at once, there is a 24/7 live channel dedicated to just The Andy Griffith Show as part of the Classic TV genre, and the episodes air in chronological order, so it's easy to go right from one episode to the next, only being interrupted by ads every once in a while. As of now, Season 1 is airing on Pluto TV, so fans will be able to watch the series from almost the very beginning if they so choose to do so.

Starring an ensemble cast that also includes Ron Howard, Elinor Donahue, Don Knotts, Frances Bavier, Hal Smith, and Howard McNear and created by Sheldon Leonard, The Andy Griffith Show ran for eight seasons and 249 episodes. 159 episodes were in black and white, with the remaining 90 in color. The show followed Griffith as widowed Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor and is a mix of contemporary and nostalgia. Impressively, it reportedly never placed lower than seventh in the Nielsen ratings for its entire run and even ended in first.

While a 24/7 channel may not be everyone's cup of tea, it should be pointed out that all eight seasons are streaming on Paramount+, albeit with a subscription. It may not be free like on Pluto TV, but at least all seasons are right there at your fingertips. But it should be reminded that Pluto TV is completely free, with hundreds of channels and thousands of content in its growing library. It's possible that seasons will be added to the streamer, but as for now, The Andy Griffith Show channel on Pluto TV will be the only way to stream for free. Though it is better than nothing.

Make sure to check out The Andy Griffith Show on Pluto TV and everything the streamer has to offer for free. From 24/7 channels, live TV, and on-demand offerings, there is plenty to keep you occupied and nostalgic for the foreseeable future.