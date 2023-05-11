Pluto TV Now Streaming Some Major Paramount+ Shows' Episodes for Free

Star Trek fans looking to sample some of the Paramount+ shows before subscribing to the platform can do so for free thanks to Pluto TV. Paramount Global's free ad-supported streaming television platform offers several Paramount+ originals on demand for free, with commercials. Pluto TV also offers the Paramount+ Picks channel, which streams non-stop blocks of original and classic shows available on the platform.

Pluto TV users can currently find Star Trek: Picard Season 2 streaming for free on-demand. Picard begins 20 years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis (2002) and features Patrick Stewart back as Jean-Luc Picard. Many other Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members made cameo appearances throughout the show's run. All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

Three episodes from Mike Judge's new Beavis and Butt-Head revival are also streaming on Pluto TV on-demand. These episodes were released in August 2022. Paramount+ is the streaming home of the original Beavis and Butt-Head show, the revival, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and Beavis and Butt-Head To the Universe.

Back in April, Pluto TV began offering complete seasons of Paramount+ shows before their next season premieres. Beavis and Butt-Head, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, iCarly, Queen of the Universe, Joe Pickett, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were all available on Pluto TV at one point. The season premieres of these new shows were also made available for free on the platform after their Paramount+ debuts.

"Paramount strives to deliver audiences a best-in-class streaming experience offering both free and paid options with Pluto TV and Paramount+," Amy Kuessner, EVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships for Paramount Streaming, told Deadline in April. "This new offering reinforces the power and synergy of Paramount's funnel, both in fueling Pluto TV with popular, fan-favorite original series, as well as serving to promote, market, and drive consumers to Paramount+."

Paramount Global hopes that fans who preview shows on Pluto TV will be interested in paying for Paramount+ subscriptions. The Essential plan, which includes limited commercials, costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The Premium plan has no ads and costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Premium is the best option for those wanting to cut cable since you can get access to your local CBS station's live stream.