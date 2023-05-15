Why Cord Cutters Should Check out Pluto TV

In the streaming era, where everything from Netflix to Hulu to Paramount+ and more are available, cord-cutting is the name of the game. But as cord-cutting grows more expensive, almost reaching regular cable prices due to the increasing cost of streaming services, at least one service is keeping prices low while still providing viewers plenty of content: Pluto TV.

The free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more. Pluto TV's content catalogue expanded even further, and made it an even better option for those looking to ditch cable, when in April 2023 it began offering complete seasons of Paramount+ shows before their next season premieres. So far, this move has included Beavis and Butt-Head, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, iCarly, Queen of the Universe, Joe Pickett, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which were all available on Pluto TV at one point before they debuted new seasons. The season premieres of these new shows were also made available for free on the platform after their Paramount+ debuts.

"Paramount strives to deliver audiences a best-in-class streaming experience offering both free and paid options with Pluto TV and Paramount+," Amy Kuessner, EVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships for Paramount Streaming, told Deadline in April. "This new offering reinforces the power and synergy of Paramount's funnel, both in fueling Pluto TV with popular, fan-favorite original series, as well as serving to promote, market, and drive consumers to Paramount+."

Outside of those Paramount+ series offerings, Pluto TV, which also boasts a cable-like environment, also offers dozens of other channels, including several movie channels dedicated to different film genres, including action, comedy, horror, documentaries, classics, and more. For those hoping to catch up on the news, viewers can choose from a variety of different news channels, such as CBS News, CNN RePlay, NBC News Now, TODAY All Day, 60 Minutes, and Sky News. Pltuo TV also boasts channels for crime, reality TV, game shows, daytime TV, and more, with specific channels including Dateline 24/7, Top Gear, Love & Hip Hop, The Price is Right, Deal or No Deal, and more. You can view the complete list of channels and other offerings on Pluto TV here.