‘That ’90s Show’ Ended on Cliffhanger Before Netflix Cancellation

Netflix recently canceled That ’90s Show, leaving fans hanging on a cliffhanger in the process. At the end of Season 2’s final episode (a.k.a. Part 3, Episode 8), our characters are in far from a good place. Spoilers ahead for the That ’90s Show episode “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

The plot of this now-final episode is that the core group of teens wants to break onto the roof of the school and smoke weed. However, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is worried it could throw her upcoming first year at Point Place High School in jeopardy.

Leia’s mom Donna (Laura Prepon) catches wind that something is up and threatens to send Leia to a Catholic school, Our Lady of Perpetual Sorrow, instead. (Donna was sent to the same Catholic school herself as punishment in That ’70s Show Season 5.)

The gang is undeterred by Donna’s threat, with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) actually plotting to steal keys to the school from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia’s grandma who is the current school nurse. Leia strictly forbids this, knowing she (and Kitty) could be in deep trouble if those keys go missing.

(L to R) Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Laura Prepon as Donna, Callie Haverda as Leia, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Max Donovan as Nate, Mace Coronel as Jay, Sam Morelos as Nikki in ‘That ’90s Show.’ (Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

Flash forward to that night, with the gang smoking and goofing off on the school roof, with Leia presuming Jay found another way up. However, Donna, Kitty and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) soon show up and catch them in the act. They are enraged, and Leia soon follows suit when she learns Jay actually ended up stealing Kitty’s keys. She declares that Jay “ruined everything” as the episode ends.

Will Donna send Leia to Catholic school? Will Leia and Jay break up? Will Kitty lose her job over the key incident? With Netflix’s cancellation of That ’90s Show, we might not ever know.

About That ’90s Show on Netflix

That ’90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox’s hit sitcom That ’70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That ’70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well.

All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.