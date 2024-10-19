Netflix’s cancellation of That ’90s Show isn’t going down so well for fans. While the show wasn’t a smash critical success, many fans of That ’70s Show had grown attached the to sitcom. Many hoped the show had found some footing in Part 3 (the second half of Season 2) and were excited to see main character Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda) as a full-time Point Place resident in Part 4.

One fan on X wrote, “I was actually looking forward to the next season! WtF” A second X user posted, “I’m actually devastated about That 90’s Show getting cancelled. I was really looking forward to the next season!” Another commenter summed up lots of fans’ feelings with a three-word post, writing, “OH F— NETFLIX.”

Over on Reddit, the reception to the show was more mixed, but the sitcom still has its supporters. One top comment in r/television about the series’ cancellation read, “I just want to throw out that a few more dollars spent advertising release dates MIGHT help getting people to watch,” one fan wrote. “I had no idea part 3 dropped until it showed up on the ‘new release’ list. I watched and enjoyed it. Was even excited to see the resolution of the last episode. It is almost as bad as My Name is Earl ending.”

Another Redditor posted, “It’s actually sad. The show had really found itself in its third [part]. This just highlights how sitcoms don’t really work on streaming services unless they are already done. In the future if a streaming service wants a sitcom they should go to a network to make one in exchange for permanent partial ownership.”

A third wrote, “Bummer. While it was certainly flawed, my wife and I got a kick out of it. Yes, Red and Kitty were carrying the show but the new characters weren’t anywhere near as annoying as those introduced in other reboots like Fuller House.“

The producers are said to be shopping the series around, but there had been no news on it finding a new home as of press time.

About That ’90s Show on Netflix

That ’90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox’s hit sitcom That ’70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That ’70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well.

All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.