'That '90s Show' Canceled by Netflix After Two Seasons

Fans will no longer be taking another trip to Point Place, Wisconsin. That '70s Show star Kurtwood Smith took to Instagram to share the news that sequel series That '90s Show will not be back for a third season on Netflix. He wrote, "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everyone who supported and watched the show."

"You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I'm traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful," Smith continued. "I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I've said it before but it's worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman's words…we aren't going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school."

News of the cancellation comes over a month after the second season finale, which set up a potential third season that could have seen Leia spend the school year in Point Place, depending on the outcome of the finale. Season 2 was split into two parts, dropping in late June and late August, both consisting of eight episodes. Initially, the second part of Season 2, dubbed Part 3 of the overall series, was due out in October but was moved up. According to Deadline, Part 2 only hit the Netflix Top 10 once, and that was during premiere week with 1.8 million views, while Part 3 didn't chart at all, receiving just under 1.6 million during its first full week and under 1.4 million during its second.

Premiering in January 2023, That '90s Show takes place years after the events of That '70s Show, with Eric and Donna's daughter Leia spending the summer of 1995 and 1996 at her grandparents' house in Point Place. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returned as Red and Kitty Forman in series regular roles. Original stars Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Don Stark, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong, and Seth Green also made guest appearances. Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee Donovan also starred.