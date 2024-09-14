Prepon has become a key part of 'That '90s Show' in front of and behind the camera.

Will That '90s Show return? The show's status is unclear, according to star/director Laura Prepon. The Donna Pinciotti-Forman actress says she'd love to come back for more episodes of the That '70s Show sequel series, but she doesn't know if Netflix will renew it.

"I don't know if the show is going to go longer — I really hope it does, because the cast is wonderful … and crew is just phenomenal," Prepon recently told The Wrap. "I'd love to direct more … and be a part of it, but I just don't know what's going to happen."

That '90s Show seems to be a hit with fans, but Netflix has yet to renew it. Netflix renewals often come down to budget vs. new subscribers gained and audience retention; however, it's unclear how the streamer's recent addition of ad tiers will change its notoriously muddy formula for renewal.

Narratively, there is plenty of room for the show to continue, with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) hoping to move to Point Place, Wisconsin full-time. However, Part 3 ends with some major tension between not only Leia and Donna but also Leia and her boyfriend, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). There are those direct ends to tie up, in addition to the years of high school stories and adult life that could lie ahead for the That '90s Show gang.

After all, That '70s Show went on for eight seasons (200 episodes), proving this show format can be successful long-term. That '90s Show currently sits at two produced seasons (released in three parts total) consisting of 26 episodes in all.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well.

All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has not announced plans for further episodes as of press time.