‘Yellowjackets’ Star Teases ‘Cliffhanger’ Season 3 Finale

There’s just one episode left in the current season of Yellowjackets, and plenty of mysteries left to be sovled, but fans shouldn’t expect any resolution in the Season 3 finale.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

Kicking off back on Feb. 14 following an almost two-year wait, Yellowjackets Season 3 has been a doozy. From adding four names to the show’s death toll – adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), adult Van (Lauren Ambrose), and Kodi (Joel McHale) – to a power struggle between Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), the season has brought the teen Yellowjackets one step closer to rescue and has added even more questions to the long list of burning mysteries as the series moves through its five-season plan and looks ahead to Season 4, but according to Nélisse, the Season 3 finale ends with a “cliffhanger.”

“The finale of Season 3 is so strong and so powerful and leaves you on such a cliffhanger,” Nélisse told The Direct when discussing the upcoming episode. The actress added that due to the strength of the final episode, “there’s no way, in my mind, we’re not being renewed.”

Although it seems that Season 3 is poised to leave fans on the edge of their seats, the episode will also seemingly answer a few burning questions. Speaking with Deadline about the finale, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle promised that the episode has “a lot of answers.”

“Everything that happens this season in terms of the downward spiral of all these women, and their younger selves, was something that we had thought of from the very beginning,” she said, adding that she is “excited for everyone to see the finale…It’s got a lot of answers…people will be very satisfied, in certain ways, and hopefully want more at the same time.”

Lyle didn’t hint at what questions will be answered in the finale, an episode titled “Full Circle,” but a trailer for the episode teased the Antler Queen’s return and a new hunt, teen Shauna declaring, “We have to show the Wilderness our respect.”

A synopsis for the finale reads, “Things turn frigid as bloody new alliances get built and spilled; lotties hit the floor; Misty finally gets some answers; Tai wants to leave nothing to chance; Natalie tries living on the edge; Shauna confronts the loneliness of real sacrifice.”

The Yellowjackets Season 3 finale drops at 3 a.m. ET Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime before airing at 8 p.m. Sunday on Showtime. The series hasn’t yet been picked up for Season 4.