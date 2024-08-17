'That '90s Show' Part 3 Trailer Revealed After Big Release Date Change

Most That '90s Show fans have quickly binged Part 2 after its June 27 release. The half-hour sitcom wasn't slated to return with new episodes until Oct. 24. However, Netflix has made a massive change to that release date, in addition to dropping the trailer for Part 3.

Netflix has officially moved up the release of That '90s Show Part 3 (produced as the second half of Season 2) to Aug. 22. That's two months earlier than planned, meaning that fans of the That '70s Show sequel will only have to wait a few more days to see what happens next. Netflix did not explain its reasoning for the date change. The company has also not disclosed if it will order future seasons of the show.

The end of That '90s Show Part 2 saw the Foreman family kitchen destroyed when characters played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes crashed a car into the house. As shown in the trailer, Part 3 will show us how Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) react to the incident.

A few other familiar faces pop up — which we won't spoil in case you're waiting to watch for yourself. Some familiar That '70s Show faces pop by — many of which we've seen in earlier episodes. However, there's at least one big surprise shown in the trailer.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

(Photo: That '90s Show. (L to R) Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 110 of That '90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022 - Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 — which Netflix is splitting in half — is halfway through releasing. That '90s Show Part 2 just premiered back on June 27, and Part 3 premieres on Aug. 22.