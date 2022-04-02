‘That ’70s Show’ Star Topher Grace Reveals If He’ll Appear on ‘That ’90s Show’ on Netflix

Don’t hold your breath if you’re expecting to see Eric Forman return in That ’90s Show when it premieres on Netflix. According to E! News, Topher Grace put any rumors to rest that he’d return to his former TV home along with parents Kitty and Red, played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

Grace revealed his status for a That ’70s Show reunion during an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. “It’s starring two of my great friends, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith…and I know some of the writers that are on it and I’m just like, I have a day job, unfortunately,” Grace said, referencing his current role on ABC’s Home Economics. “But they are an amazing group of people.”

The spin-off is on its way to Netflix, with Rupp and Smith the only confirmed returns from the Fox sitcom. The series will take fans and streamers to 1995 as Eric and Donna, Grace and Laura Prepon, send their daughter to visit the grandparents in Wisconsin.

That ’70s Show originally ran on Fox from 1998 until 2006, though plenty of cast changes occurred in the time between shows. It launched the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Grace and Prepon, though it isn’t clear if anybody else will make a return for a guest spot.

Grace does give a little hope for fans to see where his character and former neighbor love interest Donna have gotten to in the years since the original series. When asked if there could be some sort of photo representing the modern look for the sitcom couple, Grace only said that it was “top secret” information.

As for the original series, it is hard for Grace to relive the show in reruns for a specific reason some fans can likely relate to in life. “It’s hard for me to watch that show in reruns,” Grace said. “It makes you so nostalgic. It’d be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time.”

Callie Haverda will play Leia Forman in the spin-off, joining a new cast of young faces like Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos and Mace Coronel. Will these kids end up getting the rub like the original cast?