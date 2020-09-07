'That '70s Show' Fans Can't Handle Netflix Removing the Series on Labor Day
The day That '70s Show fans have been dreading has come, as the hit sitcom has been removed from Netflix on Labor Day, and viewers simply can't handle it. That '70s Show debuted on Fox in 1998, and ran for eight seasons, totaling 200 episodes. The series finale aired on May 18, 2006.
The show starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly as teenagers and young adults navigating life in the fictional city of Point Place, Wisconsin during the late 1970s. The adult cast of the show starred Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tommy Chong and Tanya Roberts. At the beginning of the month, it was revealed that Netflix would be taking down That '70s Show, and fans were greatly displeased. Now, it is officially no longer available to stream on the service, and fans are very upset. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media about it.
OH NO THEY TOOK #that70sshow OFF OF NETFLIX!!! I haven’t finished it!!!! pic.twitter.com/QkzPBO2dgJ— Diana Gonzalez (@msdianagonzalez) September 7, 2020
Mood this morning after finding out that Netflix removed That 70s Show.#that70sshow pic.twitter.com/90Xu5fX0gk— Hank Jr (@JrHank_) September 7, 2020
So they just took it off Netflix what is going to be my going to sleep sitcom now? #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/C8Fw3SZSYu— Saje🍯💕💫 (@saje_bush) September 7, 2020
Why does this hurt so much? 🥺 #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/uGlfMOERbu— Cristal ✨ (@assbuttcristal_) September 7, 2020
For removing #that70sshow , Netflix you’re a ... pic.twitter.com/hENDQOZofB— jos 🦋🦋 (@seungcherries) September 7, 2020
pay your dues to eric forman, you owe all your scrawny mfers with cool hairstyles to him #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/C1DOSqQZJE— anie | bIm ☮︎ ϟ ✿ (@that70ssimp) September 7, 2020
and just like that it’s gone :’( #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/N3ZFYIFU5a— jocelyn🌻 (@jocelyn_mayoral) September 7, 2020
SO WHERE ARE WE SUPPOSED TO WATCH THIS NOW #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/IWq5FN7EEJ— evelyn (@_Wreckiniall) September 7, 2020
So apparently #that70sshow is off Netflix. I am at a loss for words this show means more to me than my own family 😭 pic.twitter.com/YagZlFQNyx— PruviusX (@PruviusX) September 7, 2020
Sooooo... where we gon stream fellas?#that70sshow #Netflix pic.twitter.com/1cY6FqW2GP— EvilRamenKing (@pradzology) September 7, 2020
Welp, I watched my favorite show until it stopped playing. It stayed on my screen but wouldn't play anymore. Seems kinda fitting where it ended 😔. Can't wait to get my Blu Ray. I'm still sad though. Thank you for keeping me entertained on this platform for years 😥 #That70sShow pic.twitter.com/7WjeNGiGg5— Sage C. (@SagaciousTrip) September 7, 2020
WHO’S RESPONSIBLE FOR TAKING #that70sshow OFF OF NETFLIX❗️
I just want to talk 😌 pic.twitter.com/SPfdxxqgKX— SC👻: Captainziggzagg (@ZahNiyrr) September 7, 2020
Netflix removed #that70sshow but don’t worry, it’ll be back. Netflix is good for removing a movie or show and then bringing it back in a month or two pic.twitter.com/4LzaH72SlM— Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 7, 2020
@netflix CAN I KNOW WHY YALL TAKING OFF THIS GEM ?! #that70sshow #Netflix pic.twitter.com/5v4WCWS9Mc— blankita (@blAnKitaaah) September 7, 2020
he deserved better, netflix #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/C1KEEmchQc— anie | bIm ☮︎ ϟ ✿ (@that70ssimp) September 7, 2020
Since That 70s Show is leaving Netflix, let’s all remember this iconic scene 😔 #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/6nMpEFDyKo— catharine zwick (@CatharineZwick) September 7, 2020
Netflix really took #that70sshow off when I only had 2 more seasons to go. pic.twitter.com/uhYx78ul1d— Mo 🥀 // ExileHive (@_blaque_fantasy) September 7, 2020
Literally two (2) reasons why I pay $15.99 / month for @netflix : #TheOffice and #that70sshow AND YOU’RE TAKING ONE AWAY!!!— Al (@Gorze213) September 6, 2020
they really took my comfort show off netflix huh 😔😔#that70sshow pic.twitter.com/QnpUcAoTOT— sammy • ACAB (@sammythestan) September 7, 2020
Damn, Netflix getting rid of #that70sshow This scene cracked me up pic.twitter.com/xxa6VXWcCP— Ô₱4 (@E4_Maf_E_Ya) September 7, 2020