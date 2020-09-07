'That '70s Show' Fans Can't Handle Netflix Removing the Series on Labor Day

The day That '70s Show fans have been dreading has come, as the hit sitcom has been removed from Netflix on Labor Day, and viewers simply can't handle it. That '70s Show debuted on Fox in 1998, and ran for eight seasons, totaling 200 episodes. The series finale aired on May 18, 2006.

The show starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly as teenagers and young adults navigating life in the fictional city of Point Place, Wisconsin during the late 1970s. The adult cast of the show starred Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tommy Chong and Tanya Roberts. At the beginning of the month, it was revealed that Netflix would be taking down That '70s Show, and fans were greatly displeased. Now, it is officially no longer available to stream on the service, and fans are very upset. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media about it.