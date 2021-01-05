Tanya Roberts Dead: Fans Pay Tribute to 'Bond' Girl and 'That '70s Show' Star After Bizarre Whirlwind
Fans are mourning Tanya Roberts after the former Bond girl and That '70s Show actress died at a Los Angeles-area hospital Monday night. Roberts' partner, Lance O'Brien, confirmed the actress' passing to numerous outlets Tuesday morning, revealing he received a call from one of Roberts' doctors just after 9 p.m. Monday informing him of Roberts’ death. She was 65.
Roberts, who appeared in numerous other cult classics, including Charlie's Angels in 1980, was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after she collapsed while walking her dog. According to O'Brien, and as reported by Fox News, she died Monday from complications of a UTI that spread to her kidneys., liver, and gallbladder before it "got into her blood." Roberts' publicist had initially confirmed to multiple outlets Sunday that the actress had died, though the premature death announcement was later rescinded, with her representative, Mike Pingel, explaining that O'Brien had informed her representatives Roberts was dead as he felt "she had passed" after "seeing her." Pingel said Roberts' doctors called O'Brien to inform him "that she had not passed" Sunday night, though her condition was "dire." Roberts is survived by O'Brien and her sister, Barbara Chase.
Born in the Bronx, Roberts began her career as a model before transitioning to acting. After landing several smaller roles, she scored her breakthrough role when she was cast to play Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of Charlie's Angels. Just five years later, in 1985, she starred alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film A View to Kill. Roberts is perhaps best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti, on the hit sitcom That '70s Show. She starred on the series from 1998 until 2001, when she exited to care for her terminally ill husband, before briefly reprising the role in 2004. Given her credits, Roberts left a lasting impact on Hollywood, with many fans flocking to social media Tuesday morning to pay their respects and pay tribute after learning of her death.
