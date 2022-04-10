'That '70s Show' Fans Demand Netflix Re-Add the Series

By Daniel S. Levine

Netflix's That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show is now in production, but there is one big problem. That '70s Show is no longer available on the streaming platform. The beloved sitcom left Netflix in September 2020, leaving fans hoping for it to come back.

Although That '70s Show is not available to stream anywhere with a subscription, the show is not too hard to obtain. That '70s Show is available on DVD. Mill Creek Entertainment also released the complete series on Blu-ray in 2017, and that edition is still in print. You can also buy the episodes digitally on Amazon Prime Video. (Although, it's important to note that the physical editions are the cheaper options.)

That '90s Show stars Callie Hope Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). The series starts with Leia moving in with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Netflix ordered a 10-episode season and has not announced a premiere date yet.

Producers are trying to get Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher back for recurring roles, Deadline reported in February. During a stop on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Grace said it might be tough to be on the show, considering he stars on ABC's Home Economics.

"It's starring two of my great friends, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith...and I know some of the writers that are on it, and I'm just like, I have a day job, unfortunately," Grace said. "But they are an amazing group of people." When asked if there could at least be a photo showing Donna and Eric, Grace said it was "top secret" information.

Although That '70s Show fans want to revisit the show repeatedly, Grace isn't interested. "It's hard for me to watch that show in reruns," he said. "It makes you so nostalgic. It'd be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time."

Scroll on to see how frustrated fans are to learn Netflix still doesn't have That '70s Show available.

"Never forgiving Netflix for removing That '70s Show," one fan wrote.

"Netflix, the people need That '70s Show back," one fan tweeted.

