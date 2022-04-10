'That '70s Show' Fans Demand Netflix Re-Add the Series

Netflix's That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show is now in production, but there is one big problem. That '70s Show is no longer available on the streaming platform. The beloved sitcom left Netflix in September 2020, leaving fans hoping for it to come back.

Although That '70s Show is not available to stream anywhere with a subscription, the show is not too hard to obtain. That '70s Show is available on DVD. Mill Creek Entertainment also released the complete series on Blu-ray in 2017, and that edition is still in print. You can also buy the episodes digitally on Amazon Prime Video. (Although, it's important to note that the physical editions are the cheaper options.)

That '90s Show stars Callie Hope Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). The series starts with Leia moving in with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Netflix ordered a 10-episode season and has not announced a premiere date yet.