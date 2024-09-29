Canada Releases Images of UFO Shot Down By US Fighter Jet

The object that was found around the same time as an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Canadian authorities have released an image of a UFO that was shot down by U.S. fighters in 2023. According to CTV News, the photo was released through a freedom of information request. Several redacted pages accompany the photo in question, though it is interesting to note how the photo was approved for release days after the incident but held back.

The incident was one of a few within days in February 2023. At least three objects were found and downed over Alaska, the Yukon, and Lake Huron. According to the New York Post, these three objects are "small metallic [balloons] with a tethered payload," and were much smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the U.S. before being shot down over South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023.

Canada has unveiled the first-ever image of the UFO downed during a joint US-Canada mission in February 2023. The grainy photo shows a circular, white object shot by a US Air Force F-22 fighter jet.pic.twitter.com/re0pQB6QX7 — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) September 24, 2024

"Should the image be released, it would be via the [Canadian armed forces] social media accounts," an official wrote in the documents. "Given the current public environment and statements related to the object being benign, releasing the image may create more questions/confusion, regardless of the text that will accompany the post."

The delay is implied to be the result of a pause due to "pending U.S. engagement." At the time, President Joe Biden confirmed the three objects were downed but added that there weren't any "suggestions they were related to China's spy balloon program, or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country."

The debris from these objects was never recovered due to poor weather and the slim odds that anything could be recovered after being shot down. Some descriptions of the object in the documents indicate it had a distinctive shape.

"Visual – a cylindrical object," the email with the photo described. "Top quarter is metallic, remainder white. 20-foot wire hanging below with a package of some sort suspended from it."

The photo seems to be taken from below the object, and some have pointed out that the photo resembles similar balloons photographed from below. That said, others are taking the photo as evidence of secret aircraft possibly from an otherworldly intelligence.

If anything, the object stands as evidence that there is a lot of stuff floating around in the sky that we have no clue about.