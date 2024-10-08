Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 7)

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but that isn't stopping Netflix from handing out plenty of treats! This week, the streaming giant is set to add 17 new TV series and movies to its streaming library, including 14 new and returning Netflix originals. This week's roster of content will grow the existing library of licensed content by several titles, with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Girl Haunts Boy, and 2022's Scream joining the lineup, the latter of which growing Netflix's 2024 Netflix and Chills streaming catalog. On the originals front, Netflix will debut The Menendez Brothers, a new original documentary featuring brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez as they "revisit the trial that shocked the nation." Meanwhile, Ali Wong will serve up plenty of laughs with her new comedy specials Single Lady, with the hit series Outer Banks returning for the first part of its fourth season. This week's roundup also includes Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Lonely Planet, and Starting 5, among several others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ali Wong: Single Lady' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: "After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce."

'Starting 5' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: "Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix sports series, provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season through the eyes of five of the league's biggest players – Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James pushes himself harder than ever to stay healthy – and dominant – in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler's relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball."

'Outer Banks' Season 4: Part 1 Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Following last season's 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette's proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard's treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a "normal" life. They've built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed "Poguelandia 2.0", where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the "G" game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they're forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations. Additional voice cast includes Allen Maldonado (Zip), and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games)."

'In Her Place' (Photo: El Lugar De La Otra. Elisa Zulueta as Mercedes in El Lugar De La Otra. Cr. Diego Araya Corvalán /Netflix ©2024 - Diego Araya Corvalán / Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Chile, 1955. When the popular writer María Carolina Geel kills her lover, the case captivates Mercedes, the shy secretary of the judge in charge of the case. After visiting the writer's apartment, Mercedes begins to question her life, identity, and the role of women in society as she finds an oasis of freedom in that home. This gripping drama based on true events is directed by Oscar nominee Maite Alberdi ("The Eternal Memory" and "The Mole Agent")."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/7

The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/8

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT Avail. 10/9

Deceitful Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Secret of the River -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 10/10

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 10/11

Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM

Scream (2022)

Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM