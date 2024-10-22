Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 21)

Netflix subscribers are about to have more than a dozen new titles to stream! This week, the streamer is checking off even more TV series and movies from the October 2024 content list, with a total of 17 new titles joining the streaming lineup, including 14 new and returning Netflix originals.

Netflix subscribers browsing the streaming library this week will be able to press play on everything from Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head, an all-new comedy special from the two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian, to Season 6 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix’s hit show about Gotham Garage’s work restoring and flipping cars. This week’s roundup also includes Tyler Perry’s latest project, the 16-episode Beauty in Black. In addition to the list of Netflix originals, three licensed titles – Book Club, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Escape at Dannemora Season 1 – will also hit the platform this week.

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his third comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head. In this provocative, hilarious, and at times unhinged hour, Minhaj is back in full force, tackling politics, misguided self-improvement, and the challenges of life with young kids and aging parents.”

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.”

Family Pack

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.”

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer. Beauty in Black is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

The cast features Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena, George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.”

Hellbound: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In a world where hellbound decrees and gruesome banishments are commonplace, the New Truth Church struggles to hold on to power without Chairman Jung Jinsu, who has disappeared. In contrast, the unruly Arrowhead cult grows their influence through propaganda and public trials. The government tasks The New Truth with establishing a new order, using the resurrected Park Jungja.

When Jung Jinsu suddenly resurrects, returning from Hell, Sodo – a group centered around lawyer Min Hyejin and aiming to protect the innocent – seeks to find him to prevent further chaos. Is resurrection the beginning of salvation or the start of another Hell? Hellbound unfolds once again.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Avail. 10/22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Avail. 10/23

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/24

Territory — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/25

Don’t Move — NETFLIX FILM

Hijack ’93 — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Night at Tremore Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix may boast plenty of titles centered around celebrities, both past and present, but fans of the late Whitney Houston now have one less title to stream. On Monday, the platform removed Kasi Lemmons’ 2022 biographical musical drama Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The title was the only title on the chopping block at Netflix this week, but with October now winding to a close, a mass exodus will begin in the coming days.

Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31/24

