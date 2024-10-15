Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 14)

More than two dozen titles are joining Netflix’s streaming library this week! Now well into the midst of the October 2024 content list, the streamer is stocking even more TV shows and movies for subscribers to binge, with this week’s roundup featuring 25 titles in total, including 17 new and returning Netflix originals.

In addition to new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7, another one of Netflix’s most popular titles will be returning this week. On Thursday, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is set to drop. The streamer is also set to debut the fifth season of the true crime show I Am a Killer. But this week will also have plenty of all-new originals, too. Rachel Bloom will hit the platform with her new comedy special Death, Let Me Do My Special, with Timo Tjahjanto’s highly anticipated action film The Shadow Strays also set to premiere. Other additions this week include All American: Homecoming Season 3, Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas, Ghost Hunters Season 10 and 11, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2, among others.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.”

I AM A KILLER: Season 5

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Critically acclaimed docu-series I Am A Killer is back for a third season to examine the cases of prisoners convicted of murder— either sentenced to death or destined to spend the remainder of their lives behind bars. Each episode explores the crimes in question through unflinchingly intimate interviews with the men and women who committed them.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, friends and relatives of the victims and convicted felons offer their perspectives on the tragic events and the players involved. New facts emerge, previously hidden motives are discovered, rare glimpses of humanity are revealed and strange twists of the United States legal system exposed. Some victims’ loved ones offer forgiveness; others demand retribution.

First-person killer testimonies, insider access into the prison system and exceptional contributors present unparalleled insight into the minds and motivations of these real-life murderers.”

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.”

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.”

The Shadow Strays

Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After nearly botching a mission, Codename 13, a prodigal assassin found herself suspended from further duties. The killer teen meets Monji, a young boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappeared, 13 turned on setting a path of destruction to find her only friend… even at the cost of defying her mentor and the organization she belongs to; The Shadows.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/14

Mighty Monsterwheelies — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap

Avail. 10/17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance — NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Outside — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is — NETFLIX SERIES

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs — NETFLIX FILM

The Turnaround — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Hour — NETFLIX FILM

Yintah — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix’s streaming library will only grow this week, the streamer opting to pump the breaks on its departing titles. However, with October not at a midway point, the list of exiting series and films is about to ramp up.

Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8