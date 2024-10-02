It's time to take a trip back to the Upper East Side. After leaving Netflix at the end of 2020, fan-favorite drama Gossip Girl is finally finding its way back home. GG has spotted the CW series eyeing a return to the streamer, with Netflix confirming that all six seasons of Gossip Girl will be landing on Oct. 29. What brought Gossip Girl back to Netflix is unknown, as the show is currently streaming on Max, but now more fans will have the chance to rewatch it.

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 during a prime time for The CW. The series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, and Ed Westwick and is based on the series of novels of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar. Gossip Girl follows a group of upper-class students in Manhattan's Upper East Side whose private and social lives are exposed and chronicled by the blogger "Gossip Girl." It spawned a reboot on HBO Max in 2021 and serves as a standalone series with some references here and there to the original series, as well as a few cameos. It ran for two seasons before it was ultimately canceled in 2023.

While it's been 12 years since the OG GG ended, there have been rumors that Gossip Girl could be returning, but nothing has been confirmed. The original series coming back would only work if the original cast was on board, and everyone is pretty much staying as busy as ever with plenty of other projects. A teen drama they did years ago is probably not very high on their priority list, but one can always hope, especially with the reboot series.

Even though Gossip Girl is coming back to Netflix, there isn't any indication that it will be leaving Max. It's hard to predict how long the show will remain on Netflix, as sometimes titles don't last very long, and it's usually a rights thing. However, for the time being, fans will be able to watch the series on Netflix or on Max. And it's just in time for Thanksgiving, so fans can rewatch the viral table scene with Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say" in the background. All six seasons of Gossip Girl drop on Netflix on Tuesday, Oct. 29.