‘That ’90s Show’: Kurtwood Smith Speaks out About Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Kurtwood Smith airs his confirmation on the That ’70s Show spinoff series That ’90s Show, which is coming to Netflix. “Who says I can’t keep a secret,” he tweeted in response to the news breaking. Smith is reportedly attached to the new series along with his former co-star Debra Jo Rupp. They’ll be reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Foreman. They’ll also executive produce alongside the That ’70s Show creators, Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner as well as their daughter Lindsay Turner.

The new series is set 20 years in the future, taking place in 1995 with Le-a Foreman –– the daughter of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). The daughter takes a summer trip to her grandparents’ home in Point Place, Wisconsin where she meets a new group of whacky kids from the area and proceeds to get into new adventures.

Smith and Rupp are the only original cast members confirmed on the spinoff so far, but there is a high expectation there will be appearances from other popular cast members like Prepon, Grace and Kutcher. The show was picked up for a 10-episode order. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will executive produce as part of the Carsey-Werner company –– the same company that produced That ’70s Show and its first spinoff That ’80s Show. The venture marks the second Carsey-Werner series to be picked up for a spinoff after Roseanne’s now-popular offshoot The Connors on ABC.

Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, starred in the original alongside Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly. Taking place in the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin between the years 1976 until the end of 1979, That ’70s Show ran for eight seasons between 1998-2006.

Deadline reports Netflix has had its eyes on another project reminiscent of That ’70s show following the series’ success on its platform before it was removed in Sept. 2020. Mettler, Bonnie, Terry and Lindsay Turner came up a premise for a new project and, from there, the train ran its course through Netflix’s doors. Learning from the short-lived previous offshoot show which lasted one season spanning from January-May 2002, production is going back to Wisconsin