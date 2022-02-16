‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie Announced at Paramount+

The hit MTV series Teen Wolf, which itself was based on the 1985 cult classic starring Michael J. Fox, is getting its own movie. During Paramount’s investor day event on Tuesday, Paramount+ announced a Teen Wolf reunion movie that will be exclusive to the streaming platform. Although most of the main cast will be back, three stars are not expected to return.

In Teen Wolf The Movie, a terrifying evil has arisen in Beacon Hills, leading to the wolves howling once again. Scott McCall is no longer a teenager, but he is still an alpha werewolf, and he finds new allies to fight the deadliest enemy he has ever faced. Some of his friends also return to help out. Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf, is writing and producing the movie.

Tyler Posey will be back as Scott McCall. Holland Roden, Shelley Henning, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry are all set to return as their Teen Wolf characters. More cast names will be announced later.

There were three glaring omissions on the list. Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho will definitely not be back, sources told Deadline. Tyler Hoechlin isn’t expected either, but his status is “in flux,” according to the outlet. Cho, who joined the show in Season 3, was reportedly offered half the salary presented to the three other female leads and declined to return, Deadline‘s sources said.

Paramount also confirmed Davis will write and executive produce the new series Wolf Pack as part of his deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. He was also hired as the showrunner for a live-action Paramount+ series based on Æon Flux. The premiere dates for these two shows have yet to be announced.

Teen Wolf debuted on MTV in June 2011 and wrapped up in September 2017 with exactly 100 episodes produced in six seasons. It was produced by MTV and MGM Television. The show is set in the fictional California town Beacon Hills, where Scott McCall becomes a werewolf and learns about the supernatural activity centered around his hometown. The series was inspired by the 1985 comedy Teen Wolf, which also had a 1987 sequel, Teen Wolf Too, and a short-lived 1986-1987 animated series. The entire Teen Wolf MTV series is available on Paramount+.