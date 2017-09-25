‘Teen Wolf’ Actor Froy Gutierrez Teases Tonight’s Series Finale

For six seasons, MTV's Teen Wolf has been one of TV's hottest shows and for good reason. The supernatural drama loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name with Michael J. Fox, has delivered some jaw-dropping moments since its debut in 2011.

more terrified of makeup guns than I am of blood on my face. last episode of teen wolf is tonight y'all :) pic.twitter.com/j8In9pTrxm — froy (@froynextdoor) September 24, 2017

One of the show's actors, Froy Gutierrez teased of what is to come for tonight's season six finale. In a series of images shared to his Twitter, Gutierrez, best known as the shy and sensitive Nolan, shared what's to come.

"More terrified of makeup guns than I am of blood on my face," Gutierrez wrote. "Last episode of Teen Wolf is tonight y'all."

In the images, Gutierrez can be seen with blood on his face, specifically near his mouth. Naturally, fans were excited, but more so curious as to what it all means.

just kill me already — Eliannet Castañeda (@EliCas0) September 24, 2017

this means nolan is alive 👀 — marce loves froy (@adoringfroy) September 24, 2017

nolan is redeemed i hear — kyleigh luvs froy💙 (@iconicmccall) September 24, 2017

What could it all mean? Teen Wolf's series finale airs tonight on MTV.