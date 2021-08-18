'Teen Wolf' Star Dylan O'Brien Is Unrecognizable With Platinum Blond Buzz Cut

✖

As he enters a new phase in his career, Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien is rocking an edgy new haircut. Production began on O'Brien's latest film, Not Okay, and he's unrecognizable with his new style: a platinum blond buzz cut. Fans know O'Brien best, as a shaggy brunette, but this new look certainly has people talking. The film's official TikTok account also documented the dramatic transformation.

Not Okay stars Zoey Deutch and is already filming in New York City. According to Variety, "Not Okay follows a misguided young woman (Deutch) desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted."

After getting early success in his career with teen tentpoles like Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner, O'Brien is working on new projects that project a more adult image. O'Brien suffered from a very serious accident in 2016 while on the set of The Death Cure, and he explained in an interview with NME last year that the recovery from the injuries and some upheaval in his personal life inspired a "transitional phase."

"You know, it was a lot of personal things combined with at-a-point-in-my-career things," he explained. O'Brien, who turns 30 this year, explained that a quarter-life crisis hit him in a bit way. "It was like this whole fucking storm of s---," he said. "I was simultaneously so fulfilled and happy about these, like, otherworldly and surreal things that I had experienced in terms of where my career had brought me. I had all this confidence and fulfillment and beautiful people [in my life] – such amazing things to experience at a young age. But at the same time, there were a lot of things in my personal life that were unchecked and sort of neglected for a while." O'Brien was last seen in Infinite and Love and Monsters.