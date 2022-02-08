‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Hits a Snag, Likely Delayed

Fans hoping for new episodes of Ted Lasso sooner rather than later are in for a bit of disappointment. The Emmy-winning, Jason Sudeikis-starring hit Apple TV+ series may not be returning to the platform with new episodes anytime soon, with series co-creator Brendan Hunt, who also stars as Coach Beard, recently revealing to TVLine that production on Ted Lasso Season 3 has hit a snag and will likely be delayed by several months.

Originally premiering on the streaming platform back in 2020, new seasons of Ted Lasso traditionally premiere during the summer months. Season 1 premiered in August, with Season 2 dropping in July. While it had largely been believed that Season 3 would follow that framework and premiere over summer 2022, Hunt shared that while Season is already “in pre-production and scripts are written,” filming on the upcoming season will start later than usual due to a “football wrinkle,” which will likely push the Season 3 premiere date back.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt told the outlet. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Hunt did not say exactly when new episodes could potentially drop, though he did offer some home. Hunt assured TVLine that Season 3 will begin filming “soon,” likely by the end of February. However, he added that “it’ll happen, and it’ll take longer than people want it to, [but] we’re just going to try and get it right.”

Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, who is a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to Sudeikis and Hunt, the sports comedy-drama also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. The series has been a massive hit, receiving both critical acclaim and also drawing in plenty of awards nominations – its debut season was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history.

It was confirmed in October 2020 that Apple TV+ renewed Ted Lasso for a third outing. At this time, details about the 12-episode season remain unclear. The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are available for streaming on Apple TV+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.