‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 Filming Details of Apple TV+ Series

Brendan Hunt is getting Ted Lasso fans excited about Season 3. The 50-year-old actor and writer recently appeared on the podcast After School Radio With Mark Hoppus and teased filming details about the third season. Hunt was asked when the cast and crew will get together to start filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.

“We’ll start in February. We’re supposed to finish in July, so it’ll be quite the chunk,” Hunt said, per Daily Mail. Hunt plays Coach Beard in Ted Lasso and is the assistant coach to the title character (Jason Sudeikis). He was also asked about him being a fan of soccer and sports in general. “I’ve always been a sports fan but never been an athlete,” Hunt revealed. “I would play pickup games of almost any sport as a kid and I tried little league for a little bit, and I was basically resoundingly terrible.

“I’m a big fan of Peanuts and Charlie Brown and all that, and I kind of blame Charles Schulz for that because Charles Schulz made it look like sports is always supposed to be miserable, and Charlie Brown… not just getting the football taken away but standing there on the mound by himself with the rain coming down, helpless and alone. I’m like, “Okay, great, that’s sports. That’s what it’s like. Oh, I’m doing that.”

Earlier this month, Hunt posted a photo on Instagram that shows him and Sudeikis boarding a private jet, leading to fans speculating that they are getting ready to film. According to Entertainment Tonight, pre-production of the season has started in the writers’ room in England. When speaking to Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight in October, Sudeikis talked about the future of the series after the third season.

“I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3,” Sudeikis explained. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know? We got to take it one game at a time. …As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you’re trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.”