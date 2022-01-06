‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 With New Jason Sudeikis Photo

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt’s latest snapshot teasing the third and reportedly final season of the Apple TV+ series might be all that you get — for now. While not much is known about Ted Lasso Season 3, the actor who plays Coach Beard in the critically acclaimed, award-winning, series took to social media to share a photo with Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, boarding a private jet. Keeping the caption short and simple, Hunt wrote: “Here we go,” teasing fans that the beginning of the end is near for the streaming series.

Fans took to the post’s comments section to express their excitement for the reportedly 12-episode season premiering later this year. One fan wrote, “Jason as the valet is *chef’s kiss*” alongside a heart emoji, while another wrote, “Things are getting BEARD.” Though a release date hasn’t been announced just yet, the cast and crew are flying to England to film the last season, as confirmed by series star, Phil Dunster — best known as Jamie Tartt.

While chatting with Variety shortly after the Ted Lasso Season 2 finale dropped in October, Dunster admitted while he didn’t know much about the storylines, he did know the writers were hard at work, and production would begin at the start of 2022. “I think they like to keep it fresh. But also, Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there, but there’s nothing really specific. They’re in the writers’ room now, and we’ll see what happens.” Dunster further revealed that the shooting would officially begin on Jan. 31.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Sudeikis admits he has been humbled by the response from fans and critics of the show, which initially started as an NBC Sports sketch long before Apple TV+ picked up the series. However, with the series so much more involved with humanity and wisdom than soccer, Sudeikis says the intention was always to humanize the sport through comedy. “The way we wanted to tell the story — it’s set in the soccer world, but early in the days of pitching this show to people, I’d say, Ted Lasso, is as much about soccer as Rocky is about boxing. Rocky is one of the greatest love stories ever told, and it also happens to be about a boxer. This is the same idea. Sports are a great metaphor for life, especially a game like soccer that has a flow and an openness to it.”

With the show being a legit vibe alongside an ensemble cast, Ted Lasso is more than just a show or character. Sudeikis’ portrayal of the kind coach has everyone smitten amid a sea of antiheroes through critical acclaim and fan fervor. The multitalented star states being a “nice guy” was an “intentional challenge, but not challenging” at all. “I was very clear that I did not want to represent another portrayal of a man marrying his ignorance with arrogance. We’ve seen that portrayed to great comedic effect on the British Office and the American Office, for example,” he said.

But is Season 3 of Ted Lasso really going to be the last hurrah? “I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at Season 4 when we’re in the middle of Season 3,” Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight last fall. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know?”

