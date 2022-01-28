‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Reflects on ‘Crush’ Dynamic Ahead of Season 3

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere later this year, and Jason Sudeikis could be hinting at something big. The Ted Lasso star recently spoke at the MX Visionaries Forum about the Apple TV+ series. In a clip of the conversation, Sudeikis talked about the “crush” dynamic with MX executive vice president of marketing Ryan Nelsen.

“If you had a connection with someone at work, just like school, if your best friend sat next to you, it was more fun to go to school,” Sudeikis said in the clip. “Jim and Pam is a great example of the American Office. If you have a crush on someone, it’s more fun to go to school. So what if you had a crush on your boss? I don’t mean it in a romantic crush, I just mean someone you look up to and inspire you and you feel like you inspire them. That makes a good vibe.”

Could this mean we could see Ted and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) get together in the third, and potentially final season? It’s been something that has been teased since the first season as both have a lot in common when it comes to their love lives. Additionally, both talk to each other a lot and give each other advice.

“Hannah as Rebecca breaks my heart all the time. The day I met her it was like meeting someone who only existed in your brain.” Sudeikis said at the forum which was recorded on Tuesday, per the Twitter account Stuckinrevmode. In season 2, Rebecca starts a relationship with AFC Richmond star Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). However, Rebecca ends the relationship as she’s trying to find herself after divorcing Rupert (Anthony Head). For Ted, he’s spent some time with Sassy (Ellie Taylor) who is Rebecca’s best friend.

Sudeikis also talked about getting ready to film Season 3 of Ted Lasso. “We try to top ourselves — beat ourselves — shake the tree and see what else falls out, maybe some big ideas. We are still truly in that process and that occurs throughout production as we are shooting the show,” he said. “The rewriting for the stuff I have to say can even happen up to the day of shooting. You can take the boy out of SNL but not the SNL out of the boy.”