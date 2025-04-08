6 ABC Shows Are Currently on Hulu’s Top Titles Charts — Including ‘American Idol’

ABC shows are taking over Hulu’s Top 15, with six titles currently charting, including American Idol.

It’s not unusual for the Disney-owned network to take over Hulu, and not just because the streamer is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

ABC seems to always take over Hulu’s charts as fans catch up on their favorite shows, either a day after the episodes air or all at once. The shows are also mixed in between movies, other shows, and Hulo originals, but the fact that the network has nearly half of Top 15 is pretty impressive. Check out what ABC shows are charting on Hulu.

American Idol – 1

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JELLY ROLL, LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LIONEL RICHIE

Now in its 23rd season, American Idol is still captivating the country, with aspiring singers vying to be the next American Idol. This season, contestants have the advantage of having the help of an actual former Idol, as Carrie Underwood joined as a judge, replacing Katy Perry, who bowed out last season to focus more on her music. Underwood joins judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

The latest episodes of American Idol continued Hollywood Week in the “Showstopper” episode. Later, contestants went head-to-head with a little help from Jelly Roll. After going through the Top 46, the Top 24 now remain. Since it’s still early, it’s really still anyone’s game. New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

9-1-1 – 4

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ANGELA BASSETT, OLIVER STARK, PETER KRAUSE, ANIRUDH PISHARODY, AISHA HINDS, KENNETH CHOI

Fresh off a Season 9 renewal, 9-1-1 is continuing to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Season 8 marks the show’s second season on ABC and remains a success, hence the reason for the renewal. This season has seen some changes for the 118 and some challenges, of course, on top of insane rescues.

As for the latest episode, much of the 118 forgot Hen’s birthday, including her family, minus Athena and Eddie. Meanwhile, Eddie kept trying to be more involved in Christopher’s life, later making the decision that he will be moving back in with him and really sticking it to his mother. The next episode will begin a two-parter, subtitled 9-1-1: Contagion, meaning that it’s going to be as intense as ever. New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

General Hospital – 5

(Disney/Bahareh Ritter) SOFIA MATTSON, STEVE BURTON

After premiering in 1963, General Hospital remains the longest-running American soap opera in production, and nothing is taking it away, at least for now. After all these years, people are still interested in what the residents of Port Charles are up to and what drama will be next for them, no matter how ridiculous it may be.

General Hospital has seen more than a few exits and switcheroos in recent months, including Guy Wilson, who temporarily stepped in for Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer in February, Chad Duell, who exited in November after portraying Michael Corinthos for 14 years, and Kelly Monaco, who exited in October after playing Sam McCall for 21 years. But the series still manages to bring in fans who can’t get enough.

The Rookie – 10

(Disney/Mike Taing) MEKIA COX, RICHARD T. JONES, SHAWN ASHMORE, ALYSSA DIAZ

Feshly renewed for Season 8, The Rookie has certainly been keeping fans on the edge of their seats this season. Although Season 7 only just premiered in January, the long wait proved to be worth it, because it’s included escaped prisoners, cliffhangers, shootings, situationships, and much, much more.

The latest episode aired on April Fool’s Day and was appropriately titled “April Fool’s.” Tim and Lucy played a prank on the station by pretending to get back together, Tim also dealt with a social media intern who was causing some troubles and later enacted a “Purge,” and John worked with a transferred rookie who proved difficult. And there are many more entertaining storylines to come. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

20/20 – 11

(ABC/Michael Le Brecht II) DAVID MUIR, DEBORAH ROBERTS

20/20 has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since 1978, and that isn’t stopping. As true crime continues to have a grip on the country, it’s not surprising that the investigative reports and human interest stories of 20/20 are still keeping people interested in what’s happened and what’s happening.

The latest episode centered on a deadly family drama with more mysteries and secrets than ever. It’s always interesting to what’s the next focus and if it’s something people have heard of before, like Gabby Petito in a recent episode, or something that went completely under the radar. Whatever story is told, it’s always entertaining and can make someone even more obsessed. New episodes air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Abbott Elementary – 15

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH

Last but certainly not least, it only makes sense for an ABC show to round out the Top 15 since another one kicked it off. Abbott Elementary is arguably one of the funniest shows currently airing, and Season 4 is proving to be as hilarious as ever. The show received an early renewal for Season 5 in January, and it’s not hard to see why.

The latest episode saw the school hosting another open house and a car wash in the hopes of bringing in donations for items they no longer have after being caught taking bribes from the neighboring golf course by the district. When it wasn’t working out, Ava came back to put on Ava Fest, which really brought them over the top. If that wasn’t enough, Barbara had some connections and was able to get soul singer Jill Scott to perform. There are only a couple of episodes left of Season 4, but that only means they’re going to be pretty fun and entertaining. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.