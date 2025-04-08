Nickelodeon Sitcom Pops up in Netflix’s Top 10

A popular Nickelodeon sitcom is rising the charts on Netflix.

Superhero series Henry Danger is currently ranked No. 4 in Kids TV.

Premiering in 2014, Henry Danger follows the adventures of Henry Hart, a teenager who takes a part-time job at a junk store, only to find out he’ll be working as his favorite superhero’s sidekick. Starring Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, and Michael D. Cohen, the series ran for five seasons and 121 episodes before coming to an end in 2020. So far, only the first season is available on Netflix, and it’s unknown if the other four could soon join. All five seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

Henry Danger spawned a short-lived cartoon, The Adventures of Kid Danger, in 2018, as well as a spinoff, Danger Force, which ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2024. Despite ending five years ago, Henry Danger came back at full force with a new movie, appropriately titled Henry Danger: The Movie, on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in January. Norman, Fox, Anderson, Cohen, and (briefly) Barnes reprised their roles, as well as Frankie Grande, who came back as villain Frankini.

Meanwhile, Henry Danger is far from being the only Nickelodeon show streaming on Netflix. Other titles from the beloved children’s network include Danger Force, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, Rugrats, Sam 7 Cat, The Fairly OddParents, The Thundermans, H2O, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Bella & the Bulldogs, and Erin & Aaron. It should be pointed out that for most of them, only select seasons and episodes are included, probably because of a rights issue. Most seasons of most of these shows are available on Paramount+ if anyone wants to relive their childhood.

It’s possible that if Henry Danger continues to stay in the Top 10 on Netflix, more seasons will be available in the future. It’s not uncommon for shows to have more than one streaming home and be streaming in full. But for now, those wanting to watch Henry Danger on Netflix will only be getting the first season. As previously mentioned, all five seasons, as well as all three seasons of Danger Force and the new Henry Danger movie, are streaming on Paramount+. It’s unknown how long Henry Danger will be streaming on Netflix.