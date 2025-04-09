The infamous “Netflix effect” has struck again as another video game adaptation climbs the streaming charts and simultaneously revitalizes interest in its source material.

Netflix‘s animated Devil May Cry series, which premiered on April 3, has quickly secured the number 6 spot in the platform’s top shows lineup while causing a remarkable surge in sales and player counts for the game franchise that inspired it.

This pattern of cross-media success follows similar phenomena observed with adaptations like The Witcher, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Amazon’s Fallout, where streaming viewership directly translates to renewed gaming enthusiasm.

The animated series, helmed by producer Adi Shankar (known for Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk), presents a younger version of protagonist Dante, the demon-hunting mercenary with a penchant for ice cream and stylish combat. Set chronologically before the events of the earliest games, the show follows Dante as he discovers his abilities while confronting the sinister forces attempting to open a portal between human and demon realms.

According to PC Gamer, the Devil May Cry Franchise Pack – a collection including most of the series’ titles – has surged to become Steam’s 9th best-selling listing in the US, while the franchise’s latest installment, Devil May Cry 5, ranks 12th globally. The publication notes that impressive discounts (71% off for the complete bundle, priced at $20) have likely amplified this success.

The gaming revival sparked by the streaming adaptation appears even more impressive when looking at the numbers – player engagement reportedly multiplied by 40 times following the anime’s debut, with the title outperforming major recent releases like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and Marvel Rivals on Steam’s bestseller charts.

The animated adaptation takes some creative liberties with its source material, focusing on character development and worldbuilding rather than strictly adhering to game canon. Shankar told Animation World Network that his approach was to “take this game character and drop him in the real world,” comparing his vision to Christopher Nolan’s take on Batman. The producer elaborated that he wanted to portray Dante as a young man still discovering his potential – “playing Dance Dance Revolution” instead of training – which creates vulnerability in a character famous for his over-the-top confidence.

The show’s visual style and musical choices reflect its late ’90s/early 2000s setting, featuring tracks from bands like Rage Against the Machine, Papa Roach, and Limp Bizkit. Shankar explained to AWN that these musical selections were integral to his creative process: “A lot of the music in the show was what I was listening to coming up with the outline.”

Despite mixed reactions from longtime fans regarding character interpretations and story changes, the renewed popularity of the game franchise could potentially accelerate the development of a new installment. With the unexpected revival of interest and surging player numbers, Capcom might be incentivized to accelerate plans for a follow-up to 2019’s Devil May Cry 5, especially considering the series’ newfound mainstream appeal.