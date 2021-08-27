'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Leaves Game for Surprising Reason in Episode 6

✖

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.] The sixth episode of Ted Lasso Season 2 is now available on Apple TV+, and fans saw the coach of AFC Richmond in a concerning situation. During the team's game against Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) leaves as he starts to have a panic attack. However, Ted tells Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) that he's having issues with his stomach before he runs off.

This leads to Nate taking over, and AFC Richmond earns a huge win to advance to the semifinals of the FA Cup. Nate earned a lot of praise for the win, but Ted was nowhere to be found. At the end of the episode, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) discovers Ted in her office. Ted tells her that he would like to set up an appointment with her, which is something he has been avoiding since the start of the season.

This isn't the first time Ted has suffered a panic attack. In the fifth episode of the first season, Ted leaves a team event as he begins to sweat and has trouble breathing. Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) finds him outside and clams him down before he goes back to his hotel. While the reason for the panic attacks is unknown, Ted has a lot on his plate. He's coaching a sport he's never coached before, he just got divorced and his son is across the pond, making it impossible for him to see consistently.

PopCulture.com caught up with Niles over the summer and she explained what Sharon sees when looking at Ted. "I think she can't help but see issues in everyone," Niles said. "I mean, if the team's not being successful, as successful as they could be, and she's been called in, you can't help with your training, your skills to be able to be observing things, and she must be used to people being reluctant to be open with her as such. And I think it's quite interesting to have someone like Ted and this person that's just really in your face happy and bright and you can't quite get in there. Can't quite get them to what's going on beyond that?"

