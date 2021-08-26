'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Diamond Dogs Have Emergency Meeting in Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

✖

The second season of Ted Lasso is at the halfway point as Episode 6 will begin streaming on Friday. And in the sixth episode, which is titled, "The Signal," the Diamond Dogs have an emergency meeting. In a sneak peek clip obtained by PopCulture.com, the Diamond Dogs, which include Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Nate (Nick Mohammed) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) meet to talk about Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and his girlfriend Jane. Higgins says that Beard and Jane are not "healthy together" and was disappointed that Ted or Nate didn't back him up when he told Beard.

From there, Ted said he won't get involved in a friend's relationship as "you shouldn't say anything." Ted went on to tell a story on how he told his best friend that he wasn't a fan of the girl he was dating. Ted said his friend got mad and ended the story by saying "That's the last time I ever gave a best man speech."

Over the summer, PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Swift, and he talked about working with Sudeikis. "I mean, it's breathtaking, his talent. It's actually quite annoying and not only is he a great actor, he's a great improviser, he's a great writer, and he's a hard worker, which is just so admirable," Swift stated. "Yeah. I love working with him."

Swift, who is nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on Ted Lasso, also explained why he likes playing Higgins. "I hope that you do root for him," he said. "He has had a bit of a sort of dark history with Rupert, but he was usually compromised and he continues to be in Season 1, and of course, it changes up very much at the end of Season 1, but the other stuff I like about him is the fact that you get great, amazing writers have taken him to various areas."

The second season of Ted Lasso has lived up to expectations. Some of the storylines include AFC Richmond protesting against the main sponsor, the team bringing in a sports therapist to help with their issues and owner Rebecca Welton looking for love. Additionally, Jamie Tart is back with AFC Richmond after leaving Manchester City to do a reality show.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.