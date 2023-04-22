'S.W.A.T.' Season 6 Finale Casts Timothy Hutton in Interesting Role

The S.W.A.T. Season 6 finale next month will be a two-parter, with Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton in an interesting role. S.W.A.T. will be teaming up with the DEA, led by Hutton's Mack Boyle, to conduct a massive gang sweep that will lead them to a vicious cartel. The episodes will be airing on Friday, May 12 and Friday, May 19.

Not much is known about his role, but it sounds like he could have some intriguing dynamics with 20-Squad. It's hard to tell if he's going to be a good guy or a bad guy, despite him being in the DEA, and we don't know how he's going to get along with Hondo and the team. However, with him in this new role, perhaps it could lead to future opportunities.

As of now, S.W.A.T.'s future is unknown, so given both the renewal or cancellation and how the finale ends, it's possible that Timothy Hutton could reprise his role. However, the actor is still a pretty busy guy, as he does have a new drama film, The Long Home, currently in production. That's not to say that he wouldn't come back to reprise the role of Mack Boyle, but it would definitely depend on his schedule, again, depending on how the finale ends and if S.W.A.T. even gets another season.

Hutton's role on S.W.A.T. marks his first television role in over a year, having previously appeared on the ABC historical miniseries Women of the Movement in early 2022. His other roles on TV also include The Haunting of Hill House, How to Get Away with Murder, American Crime, and Leverage. When he was just 20 years old, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Ordinary People, with other roles including Taps, The Dark Half, and plenty others, but he is still making time for guest appearances, which is always nice to see.

While it would obviously be nice to see S.W.A.T. renewed for a seventh season, now Timothy Hutton can be added to the reason for it to be renewed. Seeing how Hutton does as Mack Boyle and what he brings to the DEA, and his dynamic to 20-Squad will definitely be something to look forward to. Though, fingers crossed that he gets along with the team and doesn't give them a run for their money, but you never know what could happen.