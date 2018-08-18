These ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Started out on ‘Blue Bloods’

In 2016, Stranger Things introduced the world to Hawkins, Indiana and a small group of friends living there who would steal the nation’s hearts.

Binge-watchers around the world watched as Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Nancy, Steve, and Eleven formed an unlikely bond, and they sat in anticipation as they waited for season 2. But prior to landing their roles on the Netflix original, these young stars all had stints on other shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Particularly, two of Stranger Things‘ brightest stars began on CBS favorite Blue Bloods. Before they were battling Demogorgons in the Upside Down, these Stranger Things stars were aspiring deputies and park rangers on CBS’ police procedural drama.

Before landing a role in Mike’s posse, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was just an everyday kid wanting to be a police officer when he grew up.

In 2016, McLaughlin appeared in season 7’s episode “For the Community,” which involved Erin and Anthony attempting to prevent the deportation of a prominent community activist.

McLaughlin portrayed Tone Lane, who had the opportunity to be “Deputy for a Day.”

The second Stranger Things star to appear on Blue Bloods is newcomer Sadie Sink.

She now may be iconic for bringing skateboarding and the word “tubular” to Hawkins, but before Sink was setting records on arcade games and earning herself the title of MADMAX, she was the friend of a New York City Police Commissioner’s grandson.

Sink appeared in the 2014 season 4 episode “Insult to Injury,” in which a woman using counterfeit bills and a death threat are the focus for the team. Frank, however, chaperones a field trip at his grandson’s school, where he meets Sink’s character, a girl who has dreams of being a park ranger.

However, McLaughlin and Sink aren’t the only stars from Stranger Things who have appeared on other shows.

Before meeting Eleven and taking on the Upside Down, Finn Wolfhard was living in a post-apocalyptic world as Zoran in The 100‘s 2014 episode “Many Happy Returns.”

Gaten Matarazzo got his start as Finn in “The Kneyon Family,” an 2015 episode of The Blacklist.

Keeping with the crime show score, Millie Bobby Brown portayed Rachel Barnes in a 2014 episode of NCIS.

All episodes of Stranger Things are available on Netflix. Blue Bloods can be watched on CBS All Access.

Photo Credit: Netflix