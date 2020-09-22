✖

Stranger Things was one of the many television programs that had their production impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. While the show had recently begun filming Season 4, they were forced to pause production when Netflix suspended all film and television productions on March 13. Now, Deadline has reported that Stranger Things is tentatively set to resume filming incredibly soon.

According to the publication, Stranger Things is targeting a Sept. 28 start date for its production. They are set to film the upcoming season in Georgia. Of course, due to the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, this date is subject to change. Netflix reportedly declined to comment on Deadline's report on Stranger Things' presumptive start date for production. At the beginning of February, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the popular Netflix series, wrote a note to fans in which they expressed their excitement about filming Season 4. In their statement, they also revealed a spoiler about the fate of Hopper (David Habour). They said, “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper."

During their unplanned hiatus, the Stranger Things writers finished writing the scripts for the entirety of the season, which is said to consist of eight episodes. All of these scripts were reportedly completed by mid-June. Naturally, fans will have to wait until the season inevitably premieres to find out exactly what is going on for all of your favorite characters. But, the Duffer brothers did share a little about what viewers can expect for Season 4. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other," their message read. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Season 3 of the Netflix series premiered back in July 2019. Several months later, in September, Stranger Things was renewed for Season 4. Based on all of the information that they have already provided, fans are in for an exciting ride for Season 4. However, as of right now, it's unclear when that season will premiere on the streaming service.