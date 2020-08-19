✖

A premiere date for Stranger Things Season 4 may be lost in the Upside Down, but fans can rest easy in the fact that it will not be the final season for the popular Netflix original series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, series creators (and brothers) Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer confirmed that the upcoming season will not mark the end.

"Season 4 won't be the end," Ross told the outlet, per TVLine. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

While neither of the Duffer brothers divulged just how long they foresee the series going, their remarks ensure that Stranger Things will not fall victim to the Netflix curse, or the trend in recent years of seemingly popular series being canceled after just a handful of seasons. The sci-fi drama will instead run at a minimum of five seasons, potentially even more.

The fate of the upcoming season, as well as the series as a whole, has largely been left hanging in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season in October of 2019, just three months after its July 4 Season 3 premiere. However, more than a year later, there is no word as to when Season 4 could premiere, the season delayed due to the impact the pandemic has had on productions across the globe. The series was a month into production on Season 4 when the pandemic swept through the nation in March, and while that brought about an unwelcomed setback, it also offered them a bit of a gift: more time to prepare the scripts.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments," Matt said, with his brother Ross adding that "everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back."

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date, though it is believed that it could drop sometime in 2021. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.