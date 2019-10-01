‘Stranger Things’ Fans Erupt After Netflix Renews Show for Season 4

Stranger Things fans have taken over the internet following Netflix‘s renewal of the series. Stranger Things Season 4 is now confirmed, and fans of the nostalgia-driven series could not be happier. To celebrate, many flooded social media with their anticipatory memes.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest unequivocal hits. The show does so well, in fact, that Netflix even renewed it past the dreaded three-season mark. Amid many other heartbreaking cancellations, it is no surprise to see this series renewed. Still, that did not stop fans from throwing a party on Twitter on Monday.

“Stranger Things 4 finally confirmed. I’m so excited to [see] Hopper back,” one fan wrote.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

“Ugh stranger things 4 is going to be so good I’m literally shaking,” added another.

Netflix made its announcement on Monday in a press release, complete with a 30-second teaser for the new season. While the animated clip did not seem to reveal much, fans got right to work digging for hidden meanings and clues. Others got to work mocking the fandom for being so intense.

Of course, nothing is unanimous on the Internet, and this is no exception. Some fans were a little angry at Netflix for the timing of the announcement. Stranger Things Season 4 was practically guaranteed to happen given the show’s popularity, yet this announcement comes just months after the Season 3 finale. Some fans wished Netflix felt that this announcement unfairly stoked their excitement too long before Season 4 could premiere.

everyone tryna figure out hints for season 4 from the new teaser: #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/V32kqgjBeL — is it spooky szn yet (@sabrinaxhemmo) September 30, 2019

“Why tf do they release things 45 months before the season comes out,” one person wondered, “like ARE WE A JOKE TO YOU? DO YOU REALLY THINK WE’LL GET OVER THIS? KEEP THE DOOR OPEN 3 INCHES AND GO AWAY.”

Meanwhile, proponents of the ongoing “Cancel Netflix” movement encouraged participants to stay the course, suspending or canceling their memberships to try and pressure Netflix into changing its cancellation process. Last month, a report by Deadline noted that Netflix has an incredibly high bar for renewals, requiring shows to be as ubiquitous “must-see TV” as Stranger Things or Orange is The New Black to get an order past the third season.

Netflix had no response to any of these detractors on Monday. In the press release, chief content officer Ted Sarandos praised th showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, saying that their creative vision was the reason for the renewal.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” he said. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

So far, there is no release date in place for Stranger Things Season 4.