‘Stranger Things’ Named Most-Watched Netflix Series Ever

Stranger Things is turning Netflix ratings upside down. According to the streaming giants quarterly earnings report, Season 3 of the popular sci-fi series became the service’s most-watched original series of all time when it was viewed by 64 million households in its first four weeks on the platform.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering that the series had nabbed the title of the most-viewed Netflix original series in its first four days of streaming. According to data released by the streamer in July, just days after Season 3’s July 4 premiere, the season had been viewed by 40.7 million household accounts within its first four days of availability, with 18.2 million completing the entire season.

Although relatively secret when it comes to their viewing measures, the streaming giant did recently reveal that a view only counts once an account has watched at least 70 percent of the episode or film’s runtime, including the credits. They also stated that any subsequent views of the film from the same account do not count. The statement added that the information “should not be taken as a metric for all Netflix content.”

Netflix is hoping to carry on Stranger Things‘ success, as it announced earlier this month that it had officially greenlit the Duffer Brothers-created series for a fourth season. Although details about the season remain unclear, as the series is largely kept under lock and key, a video shared alongside the announcement teased that the new season would be moving the series out of Hawkins, Indiana, the fictional Midwestern town where it has been set since its debut.

Additionally, recent clues suggest that one presumed dead character, David Harbour’s Sheriff Jim Hopper, is actually still alive. Despite seemingly being obliterated in the final moments of the Season 3 finale, it was reported in July that Harbour is contracted to appear in another season, though it was unclear if the appearance, should the reports be true, would be by way of flashbacks or if his onscreen counterpart was still alive.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series stars Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Sadie Sink.

Seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4, potentially the final season, according to previous statements from the creators, does not yet have a premiere date.