‘Squid Game’ Season 2 New Trailer Arrives

Squid Game is finally coming back for Season 2, and a new trailer has been released. Premiering in September 2017, the South Korean thriller revolves around 456 people competing and risking their lives playing deadly children’s games for a chance to win a major cash prize. Squid Game quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series and most-watched program in 94 countries. While rumors swirled for a while that a second season would be happening, it wasn’t officially greenlit until June 2022.

It was announced in July that Squid Game Season 2 would be premiering on Dec. 26. Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo will be returning for the upcoming season, as well as Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun. Season 2 will also star Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoo, Yang Dong-geun, and Jo Yu-ri, among others. Per Netflix, Season 2 will take place three years after the events of the first season and after Player 456 won. However, he “gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

This marks the first full-length trailer for Season 2 of Squid Game. Netflix previously released teasers here and there in anticipation for the new season, including a first look earlier this year. Just from the looks of the trailer, it seems like the stakes will be even higher than the first season, with the games even more complicated. Playing childish games can certainly be deadly, and Squid Game knows it all too well. Whether Player 456 is able to come out on top again is unknown, but it should be entertaining and nerve-wracking to see.

Season 2 won’t be the end of Squid Game. Netflix has already announced that the series will conclude with Season 3 in 2025. As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed, but it’s likely Season 2 will set up the third and final season. How that will happen is unknown, but more information on Season 3 should be announced not long after Season 2 finally drops. In the meantime, the first season is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 26.